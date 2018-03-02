Offset, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin “Ric Flair Drip,” Sereyah “You Told Me” & More | Daily Visuals 3.1.18

For years the culture has had much love and admiration for professional wrestler Ric Flair and now he’s officially showing some love back.

Obviously grooving out of rhythm with the track, The Nature Boy joins Offset, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin for the clip to “Ric Flair Drip” where they enjoy the lavish lifestyle that Ric Flair swears by. Lord, we hope a secret recording of Ric Flair using racial epithets doesn’t exist a la Hulk Hogan.

Sereyah meanwhile comes through with some good ol’ R&B soul for your being in her black-and-white lyric video to “You Told Me.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moneybagg Yo, Cozz, and more.

OFFSET, 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN – “RIC FLAIR DRIP”

SEREYAH – “YOU TOLD ME”

MONEYBAGG YO – “SUPER FAKE”

COZZ – “DEMONS N DISTRACTIONS”

BENNY & 38 SPESH – “2 WEAPONS”

KOSHENS THE MC – “MILITANT”