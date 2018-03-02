Safaree Samuels Says His Manhood Prolonged Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Safaree Samuels broke the Internet after leaked photos of his man junk sparked gargantuan levels of thirst. Because these are the times we live in, Safaree is seizing on the newfound interest and claims rather proudly that part of the reason him and ex Nicki Minaj worked for long as they did was his “situation”.

TMZ reports:

Safaree Samuels flat-out admits to TMZ … Nicki used to always say to him — if he wasn’t so blessed downstairs, she would have left him. He suggests she was joking, but they were on and off for about 12 years … so we gotta wonder.

The rapper also tells us his leaked d*** pics are opening new doors, but venturing into the porn industry is a door he wants to keep shut. Sex molds of his member are a possibility, though.

Safaree says that the buzz around him has helped propel his music career but it did lead to the cancellation of a school appearance.

Check out Safaree stunting in the video below. We promise that there are no drive-by johnson photos.

Photo: WENN.com