Nothing Ta F*ck Wit: Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Ordered To Turn Over Wu-Tang Clan LP

Martin Shkreli, the “Pharma Dweeb” as we like to call him around here, has yet faced another legal obstacle in his ongoing struggle-filled fall from grace. Along with having to fork over $7 million dollars, Shkreli also has to hand over the mythical Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album.

Convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli will have to forfeit $7.36 million to the federal government as part of his upcoming criminal sentence, a judge ruled Monday.

Judge Kiyo Matsumoto said that in order to satisfy that award amount Shkreli — who was said to be completely cash-broke last year by his lawyer — must forfeit his interest in a set of “substitute” assets.

Those assets are: $5 million in cash in an E-Trade brokerage account that previously had secured his release bond; Shkreli’s stake in the drug company Vyera Pharmaceuticals; the one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin”; the Lil’ Wayne album “The Carter V”; and a painting by Pablo Picasso.

Hate to kick a man when he’s down, but the outlet adds that because the validity of Once Upon A Time In Shaolin being as unique as claimed cannot be easily proven and that the value of the record that Shkreli paid $2 million for might be nothing at all.

