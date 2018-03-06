While Drake has been crowned The King of The North for quite some time now, Tory Lanez could easily be considered the prince of the city and with his new album Memories Don’t Die fresh off the presses, he’s bound to get some more royal recognition.

Today the Toronto representative stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk with the morning trio (sans DJ Envy) and revealed some interesting tidbits. From the inspiration from his album title to why Nicki Minaj took her verse off of “Shooters,” Tory isn’t shy about being honest regardless of how he may come off.

Here are the 12 things we learned from Tory Lanez on The Breakfast Club.

1. Fake Friends

The meaning behind his latest album title Memories Don’t Die is based on the time his friends didn’t hold him down when some cats tried to rush Tory. That’s when he realized he was with fake friends and has since been particular about who he lets into his cipher.

