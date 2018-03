As promised, Sade has dropped a new song for the soundtrack to Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time and yes, it’s going to give you the retro feels.

Produced by No I.D., “Flower of The Universe” will mark her first new original song in seven years so appreciate this as much as you can cause Lord knows how long it’ll be before will get another new Sade cut.

Listen to her new song below and let us know your thoughts.

—

Photo: Getty