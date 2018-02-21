Sade To Release New Music On ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Soundtrack, No ID Production

Sade is as timeless as she is beautiful and though she hasn’t dropped any new music in almost a decade (Soldier of Love dropped in 2010), she’s still regarded by many as a goddess in the music scene. Why else would Drake get her likeness tattooed on his body?

But yesterday A Wrinkle In Time director, Ava DuVernay took to Twitter and announced that the British gem has contributed a new song to the film’s soundtrack.

“I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess,” wrote AD on her post. “Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true.”

No word yet on when the song will be revealed but if there’s one thing you can bank on it’s Sade moving your soul with her vibrant vocals. We can’t wait to hear this.

Also, it’s a No ID (Cocaine 80’s production).

