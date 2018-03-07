Stormy Daniels Sues President Trump, Says Nondisclosure Agreement Was Invalid

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has been embroiled in a potential scandal involving President Donald Trump as details of their affair going public allegedly violated a nondisclosure agreement. Daniels launched a lawsuit Tuesday (Mar. 6) alleging that the former business mogul never signed the agreement and tried to bully her into silence.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Tuesday that claims the nondisclosure agreement is invalid and she is free to publicly discuss the alleged Trump tryst, according to the suit.

Daniels and Trump lawyer Michael Cohen signed the agreement three days before the 2016 presidential election.

In the agreement, Trump is identified as David Dennison and Daniels is referred to as Peggy Peterson.

The agreement mentions the existence of certain “still images and/or text messages” that were authored by or relate to Trump.

The outlet does confirm that Daniels was paid $130,000 but because Trump’s signature is said to be missing, the Daniels legal team believes they’re right in letting details of the affair go unchecked.

The White House has yet to respond.

