Meek Mill Arresting Officer Tagged Corrupt By Philly D.A.

All the chatter about Meek Mill being a victim of a conspiracy to keep him locked up is looking more and more like fact than fiction. The officer who served as the sole witness in the case that landed the rapper in the bing, has been tagged as “corrupt” by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office.

Reports TMZ:

Officer Reginald Graham — the guy who played a pivotal role in Meek’s 2007 arrest for gun and drug charges — is 1 of 29 current and former cops the D.A. has placed on a “Do not call” list … warning prosecutors to keep them off their witness stands following allegations of misconduct.

The list — first obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer — states Graham was “investigated by federal authorities for several alleged acts of corruption.” Graham was the only witness in Meek’s 2008 trial.

Meek’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said “The release of the so-called ‘Do Not Testify’ list supports everything in the motions filed by Mill and others wrongfully arrested by Officer Graham for post-conviction relief.”

Meek is currently serving 2 – 4 years after getting hit with a parole violation late last year.

No doubt Meek’s attorney’s are hoping to get the original conviction thrown out considering the credibility of the cop/witness is clearly in question. Fair is fair, no?

Photo: Wireimage