Lupe Fiasco To Release A Docu-Series About His Martial Arts Training

Kendrick Lamar might go by the moniker Kung Fu Kenny, but Lupe Fiasco’s about to put his martial arts training on display for real. Recently the Chicago MC wowed fans when he showed off his samurai sword handles and now the Food & Liquor rapper is preparing to release a docu-series titled Beat n Path, where he explores the world of martial arts.

Beat n Path will air in the US but it is currently airing on Celestial Tiger Entertainment’s Kix channel in China.

Check out the video of Lupe handling his sword below (pause) and let us know if you’re interested in watching Beat n Path.