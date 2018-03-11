Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Addresses WKYS Prank, Hosts Taking Week Of Healing To Refocus

This past week, there was heavy drama on the radio waves between DC’s WKYS The Fam hosts Danni Starr, QuickSilva, and DJ 5’9 after Starr was “ambushed” by her co-hosts after they invited a woman she denied a babysitting job to on the show. Urban One founder Cathy Hughes has issued a statement regarding the drama, showing her support for a fellow woman in the media.

Hughes’ statement reads:

Yesterday I co-hosted The Fam on WKYS 93.9 FM in Washington D.C. with the female talent of this station as an act of solidarity to support the show’s co-host Danni Starr who was placed in an embarrassing situation on live radio Thursday – International Women’s Day. The aftermath of this emotionally charged interaction became national news and has played out on social media for the past 48 hours.

After a full investigation, I’ve learned this incident was a radio prank ‘gone bad.’ None of our talent were adequately informed or prepped to have effectively executed this prank on Danni Starr. We have taken the necessary steps to resolve this matter. I agreed with Danni Starr’s expressed public sentiments that QuickSilva and DJ 5’9 are good guys who would never deliberately harm her or intentionally cause her embarrassment.

I stand firmly behind The Fam and will be providing the team a time of healing and refocus so they can continue to entertain, inspire and inform our listeners in the morning. To that end, next week’s show will be hosted by KYS DC’s afternoon drive personality Angie Ange and Baltimore Q92’s Konan, who himself is DC homegrown.

Once again, I apologize to our listeners who had to experience this most unfortunate incident. I appreciate your continued support of WKYS, but more importantly our talent, Danni Starr, QuickSilva and DJ 5’9. I’m prayerful we all will emerge a stronger family.

Class act.

Photo: WKYS