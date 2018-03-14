Juelz Santana Had Oxycodone Pills During Airport Gun Arrest, Allegedly

Juelz Santana is racking up some serious L’s. After getting popped for bringing a gun to the airport in Newark, NJ, word is the Dipset rapper allegedly had Oxycodone pills in his possession.

That in itself is not an offense, but it seems like he doesn’t have a prescription for the opioid, thus the drug charges.

Law enforcement sources tell us Juelz had eight oxycodone pills in his travel bag when he was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance at Newark International Airport last week.

He’s due in court Wednesday to face the drug charge.

As we reported … Juelz was arrested Monday after fleeing security when TSA found a gun in his carry-on bag in the x-ray tunnel.

The drug charge is a felony, for which he’s been formally charged.

