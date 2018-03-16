Wale Releases Surprise EP ‘It’s Complicated’ [LISTEN]

A few weeks after Wale styled on sneakerheads and hypebeasts with his next level sneaker collection, he’s decided to drop another surprise attack on his fans and drop a unexpected EP, It’s Complicated.

Even though the rapper’s deal with Atlantic came to an end just last month, the D.C. rapper isn’t going to fade into the background and is instead going hard to keep his name relevant in the game.

The 4-cut deep project only includes a single guest appearance from Jacquees (no J. Cole?) but you know he’s got to have some more heat in the chamber when the time is right to pop off.

Listen to It’s Complicated below and let us know your thoughts.