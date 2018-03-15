Lil Jon ft. Offset & 2 Chainz “Alive,” Shy Glizzy “Keep It Goin’” & More | Daily Visuals 3.14.18

Oh snap! Lil Jon still breathin’!

After seemingly falling off the face of the earth the screamin’ producer returns hollering with Offset & 2 Chainz in the animated visual for “Alive” in which Jon’s physical absence still doesn’t convince us that he’s indeed alive. Just sayin’.

Shy Glizzy meanwhile isn’t just breathing but he’s living it up. For his visual to “Keep It Going’” not only does Shy show off his lavish lifestyle but also has his seed playing with a stack of dough like it’s part of a boardgame.

Check out the rest of today’s releases including work from Vee Tha Rula, G-Eazy featuring Charlie Puth, and more.

LIL JON FT. OFFSET & 2 CHAINZ – “ALIVE”

SHY GLIZZY – “KEEP IT GOIN’”

VEE THA RULA – “MURDA MURDA”

G-EAZY FT. CHARLIE PUTH – “SOBER”

KAMAIYAH – “SLIDE”

NIIA FT. BOOGIE – “CALIFORNIA”