NBA YoungBoy Out Of Jail On Bail

NBA YoungBoy is out on bail. The looming threat of losing his freedom is still very real, though.

TMZ reports that the Louisiana rapper posted $75,000 in bail yesterday (March 16) and was released from the Ware County Jail in Georgia.

YoungBoy has been in the clink the last couple of weeks for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in a Waycross, GA hotel. The girlfriend maintains they were just playing, but the footage shows something different.

In the clip he is seen dragging the aforementioned girlfriend, Jania, back into his room, thus the felony kidnapping charges. YB is also looking at aggravated assault charges.

—

Photo: Leon County Sheriff’s Office via TMZ