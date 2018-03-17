Wu-Tang Clan Slapped With Lawsuit Over “People Say” Sample

The Wu-Tang Clan made a return to form with the release of the DJ Mathematics-produced The Saga Continues album, featuring every living Clan member save for U-God. One of its standout cuts, “People Say” featuring Redman, is the focus of a new lawsuit from a 1960s soul group that say the Clan infringed upon their original work.

TMZ reports:

The trio known as The Diplomats in the ’50s and ’60s claims Mathematics, a producer for the Wu-Tang Clan, jacked the melody, lyrics and rhythm of their 1969 track, “I’ve Got the Kind of Love.” According to the docs … “People Say” is a prominent lyric from their song.

The Diplomats claims many fans and ordinary listeners have noticed the similarities between the tunes and have even pointed them out online.

According to the docs … The Diplomats say they never gave permission to use their music, so they want the rap group to stop performing and selling “People Say” … and fork over damages.

Hopefully, the legal teams of both sides can work it out because the song is hard body if we’re keeping it funky.

—

Photo: Getty