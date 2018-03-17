Watch The Full ‘Black Panther’ Animated Series On YouTube Now

With Marvel’s Black Panther dominating box offices around the globe, the comic book company wisely revived the animated series that first aired in the states on BET in 2011. Via Marvel’s YouTube channel, fans can see the series in full right now.

CBR.com reports:

Marvel Entertainment is currently streaming its Marvel Knights Black Panther animated series — in full — on its YouTube channel.

The show consisted of six, 20-minute episodes billed as a “motion comic,” based on the Black Panther comic books. It features a voice cast that includes Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) as T’Challa, in addition to Stan Lee, Kerry Washington and Alfre Woodard.

The show’s plot followed T’Challa after his father’s assassination and his quest to become a suitable king for Wakanda, including dealing with the royal court and investigating his father’s death. Klaw, Juggernaut, Batroc the Leaper and others appeared as villains throughout the series.

Check out the full series here.

Photo: Marvel/Disney