L.A. Reid Signs Big Boi To His New HitCo Record Label

L.A. Reid was unceremoniously ousted from Epic Records, where he served Chairman, last year, so now he’s forming his own new record label. The first signing to the longtime music exec’s new HitCo destination is Big Boi of OutKast fame.

L.A. Reid’s first signing since leaving Epic Records in May 2017 is Big Boi of Outkast, Variety has confirmed. Reid’s new company HitCo is working to radio the song “All Night,” which got a big boost of exposure last last year when it was used in an Apple campaign for the iPhone X. The “Animoji Yourself” spot has more than 15 million views on YouTube and is among the top Shazam’ed tags in markets like Japan and France.

Hitco has secured distribution through EMPIRE, the independent company which helped propel such hits as D.R.A.M.’s “Broccoli” featuring Lil Yachty, and Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All the Way Up.”

Reid left Epic Records in 2017 after being accused of sexual harassment by a co-worker. During his tenure he has a successful run with albums from A Tribe Called Quest, Rick Ross, Future and more.

OutKast signed to Reid and Babyface’s then Arista Records back LaFace records and found great success.

