Mark Zuckerberg Says He’s “Really Sorry” For Allowing Cambridge Analytica To Violate Privacy

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally came out of hiding to address how his company allowed a shady election data firm, Cambridge Analytica, to misuse the personal data of 50 million Facebook users.

In a CNN interview with Laurie Segall, Zuckerberg said he is “really sorry that this happened”.

You think, Mark?

In the interview where he repeated from the sound of it carefully prepared statements, Zuckerberg pointed out that it’s Facebook’s “responsibility to make sure that it doesn’t happen again”. He also admitted that the tech giant made mistakes by allowing app developers way too much access to Facebook user data and trusting Cambridge Analytica and the other companies involved to delete the user data.

In response, the Facebook creator promised the company would conduct a “full forensic audit” to find out exactly which apps went too far and gained access to user data before tighter rules were implemented in 2014. As you can imagine folks on Capitol Hill want to have some words with Zuckerberg and he is open to the meeting. Zuckerberg said about talking to Congress “happy to if it’s the right thing to do,” but “what we try to do is send the person at Facebook who will have the most knowledge.”

Congress has made it very clear that person who has the most knowledge is him and they don’t want to talk to anyone else but him. Zuckerberg has been looking funny in the light after his fortune took a $9 billion dollar hit and shaved about 8.5 percent of his company’s stock during it’s tanking after the scandal broke.

Coincidence? We think not. Mark and Facebook better get it’s act together before the 2018 Mid-term elections we can’t afford anymore Russia meddling or more Trump liking politicians in office. Watch the Mark get totally awkward and say he’s sort of sorry below.

Photo: David Ramos / Getty