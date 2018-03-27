New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Character Group Posters [Photos]

As if you weren’t anticipating the movie already, new Avengers: Infinity War character group posters were released today (March 26).

Captain America, Thor, Scarlet Witch, Black Widow and Iron Man get the starring roles in the posters while other MCU characters fill them out.

This is where it’s necessary that we point out that Black Panther/T’Challa should have got top billing in a poster considering Black Panther is the highest-grossing superhero film, of all time. Put some respect on Wakanda’s name.

Just saying.

Peep the posters below and on the following pages. Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters April 27.

Photo: Marvel/Disney

