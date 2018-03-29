2 Chainz ft. YG & Offset “Proud,” Fredro Starr “Firestarr 2” & More | Daily Visuals 3.28.18

We’re still a month and change away from Mother’s Day (May 13) but it’s always a good time to spend quality time with your Old Earth and show your love and appreciation.

That seems to be the theme for 2 Chainz’s YG and Offset featured visual to “Proud” in which the mother of each rapper gets draped in some hood wear and raps their son’s respective verses. Unless she was straight mumbling, Offset’s mama had her work cut out for her. Great stuff here.

Fredro Starr meanwhile decides to give the world quick samples of his new project and shows off his new toned down flow in his cinematic clip for “Firestarr 2.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rich Homie Quan, Smino, and more.

2 CHAINZ FT. YG & OFFSET – “PROUD”

FREDRO STARR – “FIRESTARR 2”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “34”

SMINO – “WILD IRISH ROSES”

PEEWEE LONGWAY – “I CAN’T GET ENOUGH”

PAYROLL GIOVANNI & CARDO – “5’s AND 6’s”

PAGE KENNEDY – “JESUS TALKS”