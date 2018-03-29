Janelle Monáe Is Spotify’s New ‘Black History Is Happening Now’ Curator

Janelle Monáe has earned the right to be considered as one of Black music’s most innovative artists, and that distinction has led to a new position she’s undertaking with Spotify. The streaming service has announced a new hub, Black History Is Happening Now and Monáe will lead the effort as its curator along with creating a pathway for other Black creatives.

The aim of Black History Is Happening Now is to take a year-long approach to Black history, Black music, Afrofuturism, and the need for Black creatives to have a venue where their ideas, voices, and art are both seen and heard.

From Spotify News writes:

“I am thrilled to be teaming up with Spotify to help kick off an important new initiative celebrating black history and culture through Black History is Happening Now,” said Janelle Monáe. “I’ve always been excited and inspired to try to redefine how we’re seen. It’s important to me to celebrate black history year round and with Spotify’s commitment to honoring the black community all year long and showcasing artists and organizations who are dedicated to imparting change. I felt it was the perfect platform to share my story of Afrofuturism and express my vision and creative ideas.”

And the plans for Black History Is Happening Now don’t just end there. Spotify will host a Sound Up Bootcamp for 10 aspiring women podcasters of color to join a five-day workshop along with opportunities to pitch programming. Find out more here.

There is also a new Shows and Editorial fellowship position that’s open for an individual to work with the Black History Is Happening Now team. Learn more here.

There’s also a Black History Is Happening Now hub that you can see here.

Photo: Spotify