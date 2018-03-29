XXXTentacion Says Newly Surfaced Video Of Him Smacking Girl Is Extortion Plot

XXXTentacion found himself back in the news for negative reasons after an older video showing him smacking a girl surfaced. The rapper’s legal team is alleging that the resurfacing of the footage is an extortion plot after earlier chatter suggested the pair were playing around in the clip.

TMZ reports:

Sources close the 20-year-old rapper tell TMZ … X and the the girl were in touch right after the video made the rounds online. We’re told they jokingly made the video in 2013 when they were both 15 and she agreed to go on the record with X’s lawyer to make it clear — the video was made as a joke.

But our sources say things went south when the girl’s grandparents called the rapper’s team asking what they’d be willing to do to “make everything good” … leading X to think they were after money.

The outlet shared the alleged victim’s statement via Instagram in where she notes that she was “terrified” about the matter and said she would have kept things mum if the video didn’t leak.

The video in question can be seen below. A Warning: the clip might be disturbing to some.

