Kodak Black Deletes IG Post Demanding Move From Protective Custody

Kodak Black has been locked up since mid-January facing a number of charges. While imprisoned, the Florida rapper apparently has been placed in protective custody, which the “Tunnel Vision” star wants no parts of.

Protective custody comes in the form of extra protection and Kodak, born Dieuson Octave, believes they are trying to assassinate his character. Kodak took to Instagram to place his complaint in what is a now-deleted post.

Kodak wrote in the caption of a photo, “I don’t understand why these ppl put me in this square ass pc dorm today all of a sudden & I been here bout 3 months. B*tch I’m a sniper put me back in the jungle, I ain’t on this weak ass sh*t, I’m from the projects. Trying to assassinate a n*gga character and sh*t.”

Some of Kodak’s charges have been dropped, but there have been no new updates on his case. Stay tuned as we wait for new details to develop.

Photo: Getty