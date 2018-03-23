Judge Grants Kodak Black Request For Prison Tutor

Kodak Black is currently doing a bid but even though he’s locked up at least he’s trying to expand his mind.

According to TMZ the Florida rapper has been granted his request to a personal tutor in an effort to help him score a GED while he’s serving his time (props for doing something productive while in there). Black also requested the use of a laptop while being tutored but no word yet on whether or not the judge approved such use.

This is good news for the rapper as he just got out of solitary confinement for the unauthorized use of a cell phone while in prison.

Hopefully the “Roll in Peace” rapper can continue to serve his time without anymore hiccups, come out of prison with his GED, and get back on his grizzly.

Photo: Getty