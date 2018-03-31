Footage Of Raging Fabolous Confronting Emily B & Her Father Released [VIDEO]

Stick a fork in Fabolous. Footage of the Brooklyn rapper confronting his baby mama, Emily B, and her father has been revealed, and it is damning.

As previously reported, court documents say in early March Fab punched Emily B in the face seven times, causing injuries that led to the loss of her two front teeth. Also detailed was a confrontation between Fab and Emily B’s family, where he told the father he had a bullet with his name on it.

The footage that TMZ shares appears to show that incident. A heated Fab is seen basically threatening everybody while what looks like a bodyguard is urging him to get into a waiting SUV and leave. Also, it looks like he has an object in his hand.

Says TMZ:

The video was shot on Wednesday evening in the driveway of Fab and Emily’s Engelwood, NJ home — and the rapper’s bodyguard is attempting to hold him back as he yells at Emily and her father. At one point he asks Emily why her dad is even there — her dad yells back, “That’s my motherf***ing daughter” and calls Fabolous a coward.

This is the incident that prompted police to respond to the home, and Fabolous to turn himself in Wednesday night. TMZ broke the story … he was arrested and booked for aggravated assault and making a terroristic threat.

In the video, Emily is clearly trying to record Fabolous, which further enraged him. He lunged at her a couple of times with the object in his hand, and she quickly retreated while screaming. You can also hear a child crying … which could be one of Emily and Fab’s 2 kids inside the house.

Emily had reportedly asked her father to come to her home to remove guns Fab had in the house out of fear the rapper may use them, on her.

Watch the video below.

—

Photo: WENN.com