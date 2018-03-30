Court Docs Say Fabolous Punched Emily B Seven Times, She Lost Two Front Teeth

The domestic violence allegations against Fabolous are damning. According to the authorities, the Brooklyn rapper punched his baby mama, Emily B, seven times and threatened her family.

Per court documents, Fab hit Emily B hard enough that she lot her two front teeth.

Reports NorthJersey.com:

Englewood Police said in a statement the rapper, whose real name is John Jackson, turned himself in at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a domestic dispute and making terroristic threat charge. He was released from police custody.

Court documents show the alleged crime stemmed from an earlier incident on March 7, when Jackson while in Los Angeles on a business trip “became enraged” when he found out via Instagram the victim was also in Los Angeles.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, while on a flight back from Los Angeles, the victim told police that Jackson, 40, said via text he wanted to hit her in the head with a baseball bat and that he would kill her but he “did not want to go out like that.” The victim told police she was scared because of the March 7 incident. The victim was later punched by Jackson seven times in the face “causing severe damage to her two front teeth.” She ended up losing her two front teeth, according to court documents.

Reportedly, Emily B aka Emily Bustamente called her father to come remove a pair of handguns from her home. Fab allegedly came home and after he couldn’t find the guns, told Emily, her brother and father that he had a bullet for them. Thus, the terroristic threat charge.

This is ugly. And IF true, Fab is heading to jail.

—

Photo: Getty