A$AP Ferg Is In Talks With Tiffany & Co. For Possible Jewelry Collection

A$AP Ferg might be pulling the Rap collaboration of the year. The Harlem native is rumored to be discussing a deal with the most iconic luxury jewelry retailer in the world.

According to a report from Page Six your favorite Trap Lord has been spotted moving and shaking with Tiffany & Co. Ferg was recently spotted meeting with their Chief Artistic Officer Reed Krakoff at the Blue Box Cafe, the eatery inside their flagship midtown Manhattan location.

“Buzz is that they are going to collaborate on something,” a tipster told the publication. “He’s going to be somehow part of the Tiffany family.”

While Tiffany’s has worked with celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o and Zoë Kravitz in the past this would be the first time they have partnered with a rapper. Originally founded in 1837, Tiffany & Co. is renowned for their luxury goods; specifically their jewelry. Their brand became synonymous with the “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” euphemism after the film Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

Kudos to Flip Phone Shorty if he can make this deal happen.

Via Page Six

Photo: WENN.com