Migos Tour Bus Stopped In North Carolina, 420 Grams Of Marijuana Found

The Migos have made it known in their music that they like getting down with the sticky-icky, and it was a nice amount of riding with them on their tour bus Thursday night. After rocking a set at in North Carolina, cops smelled marijuana coming from the bus, leading to a stop and the arrest of three men who were NOT one of the three rappers.

Local outlet Greensboro.com writes:

Three people were arrested in Boone on Thursday night after the popular rap trio Migos performed at the Holmes Convocation Center on the campus of Appalachian State University.

According to a release, Boone Police officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the group’s vehicle as it left the venue, and officers conducted a traffic stop on N.C. Highway 105 where a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine, and Xanax.

Jharon Ahmad Murphy, 26, of Snellville, Georgia Daryl Irvon McPherson, 25, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Dominic Kevin Spigner, 26, of Smyrna, Georgia are all facing varying charges with Murphy facing a felony charge of marijuana possession while other charges were misdemeanors.

The Migos did not offer a statement.

