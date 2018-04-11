Tristan Thompson Caught Cheating On Khloe Kardashian, Dragged To The Sunken Place

Tristan Thompson is deep in the Sunken Place, and now nobody wants him. The NBA center was
allegedly caught cheating on his very pregnant girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.
The subsequent slander has been nuclear.
Oh yeah, Tristan was caught canoodling with an Instagram model in the club, and the Daily Mail has the tea:
Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson was filmed getting up close and personal with a mystery brunette on a night out in New York last weekend – despite his pregnant girlfriend being just days away from giving birth in Cleveland, Ohio.
The NBA player was spotted getting cozy with the unidentified woman at PH-D Lounge, a rooftop bar in Manhattan on Saturday night.
Videos filmed by other club goers and exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com appear to show Thompson, 27, who is expecting a baby with reality star Khloé Kardashian, 33, leaning in for a kiss as he speaks to the woman.
This is where we point out that Tristan Thompson as damn near 7 feet tall. And this foolio was trying to creep in NYC?!
Oh yes, there is footage…
Anyway, the IG model in question has been ID’d as Lani Blair. You care.
Now on to these jokes and potent slander.
