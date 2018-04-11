Tristan Thompson’s Side Chick Leaks Alleged Sex Tape & Dirty Texts [VIDEO]

Just when you think things can’t get worse for Tristan Thompson, it does. The NBA center’s mystery mistress leaked intimate footage of the two and more.

Last weekend the baller, who is expecting a child by Khloe Kardashian any day now, was spotted entering the Four Seasons hotel in Manhattan in the wee hours with an unknown woman.

Well, she apparently took to social media to claim her thot title. @ms.stephaniee_ shared several posts which she says validate her as more than just a quick slide.

In one screenshot the Cleveland Cavaliers starter is very forward with his sexual plans with her. “If I was there I would grab u while u try to walk away from me than I would pull ya hair and kiss you than rip ya clothes off and lay u down while I suck ya p**** and say sorry.”

She also posted a quick clip of a faceless couple having sex which she claims is Thompson. She quickly pulled down all the evidence. Later her account was deleted by Instagram for violation of policy.

TMZ broke the story of his alleged cheating ways with additional footage of him tonguing down and motor boating two women at a Washington DC lounge, back in October.

Khloe has yet to comment on her man’s indiscretions. You can see the very NSFW tape on the following page.

