Ooouuu: Young M.A. Directs All-Female Skin Flick For Pornhub

This marks the Brooklyn rapper's first directorial foray.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 3 hours ago
Young M.A

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Young M.A. made a reemergence to the music scene with her new single and video “Praktice” which aims to put her back on top. However, the “Ooouuu” rap star is dabbling into the world of skin flicks, and made her directorial debut with Pornhub.

M.A. hops behind the camera to direct all-female production The Gift, which features her music as the backdrop. In a behind the scenes trailer from the set of movie, M.A. breaks down her vision and involvement.

We need one of our trusty readers to report back to let us know if it’s hot or not. Ahem, we’re still on work hours here.

