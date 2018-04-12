Game of The Year?: Kratos Is Back Issuing Fades On PS4 In New ‘God of War’, Twitter Says It’s A Masterpiece

God of War‘s return to consoles has been long anticipated and that we are just days away from the epic game’s release the reviews are pouring in and they are all positive.

Looks like we got a clear contender for the title of Game of The Year already.

The new God of War isn’t the typical Kratos adventure where the vengeful warrior is out for blood and destroying all foes in his way. He is now joined by his son Atreus and is as much a conflicted father as he is warrior trying to build a relationship with his son while helping him deal with the loss of his mother. With the game’s release date of 4/20 right around the corner, those who had the privilege to embark on Kratos’new journey early are reaping nothing but high praise for Sony Santa Monica Studios game.

Gaming insiders are taking to their Twitter accounts to let their timelines know just exactly how great the game is. Game Informer Magazine’s executive editor Andrew Reiner is already claiming the game is a masterpiece in his tweet and one of his favorite games of this generation.

God of War is a masterpiece. One of my favorite games of this generation. Do not miss this one, folks. It pounds out excitement and intrigue from start to finish, and in ways I didn’t anticipate. — Andrew Reiner (@Andrew_Reiner) April 12, 2018

IGN’s executive editor, Andrew Goldfarb called the game a “masterpiece” and the “best looking game on PS4” and also pointing out that it has his “favorite game story in years.”

God of War really is a masterpiece. It’s the best looking game on PS4 and has my favorite game story in years, but it also feels SO good to play. I never got sick of the combat or puzzles, and it’s overwhelming in the best way how much there is to do and explore. What a gem 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/7vKKb2F55o — Andrew Goldfarb (@garfep) April 12, 2018

Wow, that’s some deep praise for a game. Even the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer had to acknowledge all of the praise Sony’s upcoming exclusive is receiving on his Twitter account.

Congrats @SonySantaMonica @yosp on the review scores and the upcoming launch of God of War. Looks like a special launch for the franchise, great job. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 12, 2018

What a good sport. God of War is currently already holding a very impressive 94 Metacritic score based off most perfectly reviews from popular video game publications.

God of War is sitting with a 94 Metacritic score IGN 10/10

Polygon 10/10

Destructoid 10/10

Push Square 10/10

Easy Allies 10/10

GamesRadar 5/5

Game Informer 9.75/10

Gamespot 9/10 Can't wait to play it — Brian 🏆 (@PS4_Trophies) April 12, 2018

PlayStation’s 2018 is off to a great start already and Kratos is the perfect choice to lead the charge. This game should definitely hold gamers over until Spider-Man arrives.

God of War is the best game in the series, and a brilliant reinvention of Kratos. Read our review here: https://t.co/H3W1DYX1Tw pic.twitter.com/Ws8KWn6Oec — Game Informer (@gameinformer) April 12, 2018

To see more praise from the masses hit the flip

Hey Sony can we get an early copy or nah?

—

