‘Spider-Man’ Swings Into Action This Fall Exclusively On Your Playstation 4

When it was first announced Insomniac Games was bringing Spider-Man to PlayStation 4 consoles exclusively, the game instantly became highly-anticipated. Besides just a trailer showcasing the game in action, not many details were shared about the title as far as the most important information is concerned—a release date—until now.

Well, you can officially mark your calendars because Spider-Man will be swinging into action on your PS4 consoles exclusively September 7.

Looks like PlayStation will definitely be the place to play this year at least.

The PS4 title will have its own standalone story and according to Insomniac Games and will not be connected with the Marvel Studio’s Spider-Man: Homecoming film. As far as what to expect in the form of gameplay, you will be able to take on various missions, side quests and find collectibles in the games massive open-world environment.

Spider-Man, when it hits shelves, will come in three editions, the $60 standard release format, an $80 digital deluxe version and $150 collector’s edition. Both the digital deluxe and the collector’s edition will feature the same bonus digital content. If you’re one of those gamers into collector’s items the collector’s edition gets you an artbook, steelbook case and Spider-Man statue by Gentle Giant. If you take the extra step and pre-order any of those editions you will be blessed with a Spidey Suit pack, a custom PS4 theme, and other goodies.

You can see some more of PlayStation’s Spider-Man game in action and get a peek at Spidey in his punk suit below in the announcement trailer. Let us know if you’re excited to be playing as Peter Parker and possibly Miles Morales this fall.

Photo: Screenshot