MambaDay: Kobe Bryant Fans Celebrate Last Game For Lakers Legend On Twitter

Kobe Bryant was one of the most electrifying players of his generation, achieving high marks as a raw player who entered the league out of high school to becoming one of its most-feared veterans. The Black Mamba retired two years ago today and fans on Twitter are celebrating the day the Los Angeles Lakers legend dropped three dozen on the Utah Jazz before walking away from the game he loved.

Bryant’s final season with the Lakers concluded a long journey that took place over the course of 20 long seasons. At this juncture, Bryant, with a ton of miles on his legs, wasn’t what he was at 18 when he first entered the league but the fact he was able to get 60 points was still a mighty fine way to go out. And while Bryant wasn’t known to be the most inviting player in the league, he recognized those who admired him and competed against by delivering his infamous “Mamba Out” speech to adoring Los Angeles crowd.

“The thing that had me cracking up all-night long was that I go through 20 years of everybody screaming pass the ball and on the last night everybody’s like don’t pass it (followed by a big laugh).

This has been, this has been absolutely beautiful., I can’t believe it comes to an end. You guys have been absolutely, absolutely beautiful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you guys, I love you guys.

My family, to my family, thank you guys for all your sacrifices. All the time I spend in the gym and training, Vanessa holding down the family like the way you have, Vanessa I can’t thank you enough, there is no way I can thank you enough for that. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

What can I say, Mamba out.”

