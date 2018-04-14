Orlando Brown Caught By Bounty Hunters Hiding In A Closet With Saggy Drawers

Orlando Brown has aligned himself once more with the struggle, this time leading this his capture by bounty hunters. Adding to the craziness of it all, Brown was found hiding in a friend’s closet in his underwear while bounty hunters forced their way into the home to get their man.

TMZ reports:

Orlando Brown was arrested for an outstanding warrant, but not by cops — by determined bounty hunters who busted into a man’s house and found the former “That’s So Raven” star hiding … in his underwear.

We’re told the crazy video footage — obtained by TMZ — is from a raid by Lucky the Bounty Hunter in Las Vegas around 6:30 AM Friday. It starts with Lucky and his team trying to enter, but getting pushback from the homeowner, who claims they have no legal right.

Lucky tells us he had legal paperwork and warrants so they were allowed to enter the home and look for Orlando … so they made it happen by force. After an intense search, they found Brown hiding in a bedroom closet in a t-shirt and boxers and made the arrest.

The outlet adds that Brown was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Torrance, California for allegedly striking his girlfriend.

On a serious note, let’s hope Brown gets himself together.

—

Photo: Getty