Kellyanne Conway Cooked On The Web After 2 Fail-Heavy Interviews

Senior White House advisor Kellyane Conway was sent to the media wolves and enduring the wrath of those on social media in the wake of the explosive ABC interview with former FBI director James Comey, who had some harsh critique of the president. Conway got into a shouting match with CNN’s Chris Cuomo and went on Good Morning America essentially saying President Donald Trump wouldn’t have won without Comey opening the much-discussed email investigation.
Conway artfully dodged questions from ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, this after she said Comey confessed in his Senate testimony that the president didn’t ask him to cease investigating former national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. When Stephanopoulos accurately stated that wasn’t true, Conway hopped into Trump defense mode and rattled off claims Comey wanted to siphon power away from the president by being in close contact with him.
In her chat with Cuomo, Conway insulated that Comey didn’t have the power to swing the election, contradicting herself from earlier statements. Then she began trying to talk over Cuomo and went back to the well of thought to say that the FBI was nothing but Democrat agents angling for Hillary Clinton to pull out the 2016 election. All very bizarre stuff.
Folks on the Internet took notice of Conway’s media gaffes of the day and had plenty to say. Check out the reactions below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: Getty