Kellyanne Conway Cooked On The Web After 2 Fail-Heavy Interviews

Senior White House advisor Kellyane Conway was sent to the media wolves and enduring the wrath of those on social media in the wake of the explosive ABC interview with former FBI director James Comey, who had some harsh critique of the president. Conway got into a shouting match with CNN’s Chris Cuomo and went on Good Morning America essentially saying President Donald Trump wouldn’t have won without Comey opening the much-discussed email investigation.

Conway artfully dodged questions from ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, this after she said Comey confessed in his Senate testimony that the president didn’t ask him to cease investigating former national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. When Stephanopoulos accurately stated that wasn’t true, Conway hopped into Trump defense mode and rattled off claims Comey wanted to siphon power away from the president by being in close contact with him.

In her chat with Cuomo, Conway insulated that Comey didn’t have the power to swing the election, contradicting herself from earlier statements. Then she began trying to talk over Cuomo and went back to the well of thought to say that the FBI was nothing but Democrat agents angling for Hillary Clinton to pull out the 2016 election. All very bizarre stuff.

Folks on the Internet took notice of Conway’s media gaffes of the day and had plenty to say. Check out the reactions below and on the following pages.

Whoa. Kellyanne seems to say Trump wouldn’t have won without the Comey announcement 11 days out. https://t.co/wxeLugXlYx — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 16, 2018

The most cynical moment of this CNN interview was the point where Kellyanne Conway — who works for serial predator Donald Trump — had the audacity to suggest that Jim Comey is the one who has an issue with women. And then in the very next breath she mocked the Women's March. pic.twitter.com/FA4MaZuzwq — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 16, 2018

FULL INTERVIEW: "I spoke to the President before the interview…" Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway one-on-one with @GStephanopoulos: https://t.co/hJAiOh1z0C pic.twitter.com/kFt1jNCwB0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 16, 2018

Oh. This is why Kellyanne Conway is so combative. She accidentally admitted that James Comey swung the election for Trump. 😂😂😂#MondayMotivation Kellyanne Conway slams Comey: 'This guy swung an election' – ABC News – https://t.co/1rWfmnQLCt via @ABC — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly 🌊 BWCS (@AynRandPaulRyan) April 16, 2018

Kellyanne Conway vs. Kellyanne Conway: The James Comey edition pic.twitter.com/c7Fic2FfSj — Media Matters (@mmfa) April 16, 2018

Kellyanne Conway, with three ethics violations under your belt, please heed this warning: Don’t advocate for the President’s re-election campaign when you go on CNN after this next commercial break. By now, hopefully you’ve heard of the Hatch Act. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 16, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »