Former FBI Director James Comey Says Trump “Morally Unfit” To Be President

Former FBI director James Comey sat down with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos for a special edition of 20/20 Sunday (April 15) evening, giving his televised interview since being fired by President Donald Trump. In the interview, Comey said that Trump was “morally unfit” to be President of the United States but did not call for impeachment.

Comey, who is set to release a book titled A Higher Loyalty which Stephanopoulos opened the interview inquiring about. Comey says that the book is intended to lay out a path of what leadership should look like, adding he was inspired to pen the work after President Trump fired in the midst of the investigation into voter meddling in the last presidential election.

From ABC News:

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: You write that President Trump is unethical, untethered to the truth. Is Donald Trump unfit to be president?

JAMES COMEY: Yes. But not in the way m– I often hear people talk about it. I don’t buy this stuff about him being mentally incompetent or early stages of dementia. He strikes me as a person of above average intelligence who’s tracking conversations and knows what’s going on. I don’t think he’s medically unfit to be president. I think he’s morally unfit to be president.

A person who sees moral equivalence in Charlottesville, who talks about and treats women like they’re pieces of meat, who lies constantly about matters big and small and insists the American people believe it, that person’s not fit to be president of the United States, on moral grounds. And that’s not a policy statement. Again, I don’t care what your views are on guns or immigration or taxes.

A portion of the interview can be viewed below.

—

Photo: Getty