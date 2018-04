That J. Cole is crafty. After announcing a surprise show tonight (April 16) in NYC, what many speculated is true—J. Cole is dropping a new album.

NYC. Come through. Couple hours from now. First come first serve. pic.twitter.com/Z71I9iRnnu — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 16, 2018

Fans of the North Carolina rapper won’t have to wait very long, the new album, titled KOD, drops this Friday, April 20.

We figured something was up after Cole dropped bars for the NBA Playoffs commercial.

New album. KOD 4/20 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 17, 2018

