Foot Locker Celebrates Up-and-Coming Artists with ‘Before and After the Bite’ Campaign

Today (April 17), Foot Locker officially unveiled its “Before and After the Bite” campaign which aims to celebrate art and all of its creators. Teaming with a select group of artists and musicians, Foot Locker is using to two new colorway of the Nike Air Max Plus sneaker to pay homage to “the relentless hustle along the journey to success; created for those who are always hungry for more.”

The Before and After of the campaign refers to the Foot Locker-exclusive colorways of “Before the Bite” (grey and white) and “After the Bite” (red and white). Both styles will be available in stores and online in the U.S. and Canada on Wednesday, April 18 for $170.

Foot Locker hooked up with three curators to Foot Locker to salute up-and-coming artists via custom content creation and experiential activations in New York City. Notable artists 13th Witness, MADSTEEZ and Baron Von Fancy picked 20 “Before the Bite” submissions for creativity, quality and potential of the artists to make it “After the Bite,” all inspired by the Nike Air Max Plus.

The winners are getting their artwork displayed in a Foot Locker “Before and After the Bite” Gallery located at 67 Greene St. in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood. The space opens to the public April 18, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m (there was also a pop up in Brooklyn). Visit http://www.footlocker.com/beforeaftergallery to view the full list of winners.

Also, Foot Locker teamed with Philly rapper LGP-Qua for the video to his original son “Hungry,” whose lyrics recounts his path to success.

Check out the video below.

Photo: Foot Locker