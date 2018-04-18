Drake Enjoyed Van’s Thirsty Selfie Adventure On ‘Atlanta’ Episode About Him

The million dollar question about whether or not Drake enjoyed last week’s episode of Atlanta based on him has been answered. Of course, the ^ God most certainly did.

Donald Glover’s brilliant show had us follow Van and her friends as they attended a New Year’s Eve party that was supposedly thrown by the “Hotline Bling” rapper in the episode aptly titled “Champagne Papi.” Van’s sole purpose of attending the jigfest was to acquire a selfie with Drizzy only to meet a cardboard cutout of him instead.

The episode itself made fun of Aubrey and his love for Hispanic heritage and ended with Van actually thinking that Drake is Mexican. To show how much he loves the show, he took to his Instagram account Drake posted a clip of the episode featuring the lovely Zazie Beetz. He accompanied it with a caption saying “this sh*t is surreal I am too high for this”.

Drake catching up on Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Q9JjWW1AaW — Frazier Tharpe (@The_SummerMan) April 17, 2018

We totally understand Drake cause we feel the same way after every episode we watch. It would be dope to see the rapper actually make an appearance on the show. Hey, Donald think you can make that happen for the culture? We think Van ultimately deserves that selfie she went through so much to get that night.

Photo: Steve Russell / Getty