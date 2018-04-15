Home > News

Donald Glover To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ In May

Childish Gambino is the musical guest, too.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Source: 2017 FOX Emmy Awards Nominee Celebration Featuring: Donald Glover Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 17 Sep 2017 Credit: Brian To/WENN.com

Add another Saturday Night Live episode to your DVR. Donald Glover has been announced as the host for the May 5 episode of SNL

Oh yeah, his Hip-Hop/soul and funk crooner persona Childish Gambino will serve as the musical guest.

The announcement was made during last night’s (April 14) episode of the sketch comedy show.

Glover is flourishing in 2018. The highly acclaimed Atlanta has returned to critical acclaim, the fantastically weird Teddy Perkins episode, and he is co-starring in the forthcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story as Lando Calrissian.

Photo: WENN

Donald Glover

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE