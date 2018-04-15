Donald Glover To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ In May

Add another Saturday Night Live episode to your DVR. Donald Glover has been announced as the host for the May 5 episode of SNL.

Oh yeah, his Hip-Hop/soul and funk crooner persona Childish Gambino will serve as the musical guest.

The announcement was made during last night’s (April 14) episode of the sketch comedy show.

Glover is flourishing in 2018. The highly acclaimed Atlanta has returned to critical acclaim, the fantastically weird Teddy Perkins episode, and he is co-starring in the forthcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story as Lando Calrissian.

Photo: WENN