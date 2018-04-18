J. Cole Shares ‘KOD’ Album Cover, Of Course There Are No Features (We Think)

J. Cole has shared the album cover, and back cover, and thus the tracklist, for his surprise new album, KOD.

The artwork is ill, with a kingly, though kind of haggard, looking J. Cole hovering over some kids beneath his stately robe. Look closer, and you’ll see one sniffing coke, another sippin’ on a purple concoction and another puffin’ a blunt, and yet another with pills on his tongue. No wonder the text “This album is in no way intended to glorify addiction.”

We get 12 tracks including an intro and an interlude. Plenty more drug imagery on the back cover, too.

KOD is out Friday, April 20. Peep the album cover and back cover below.

KOD 4/20 Cover and back pic.twitter.com/2iUaKrI42F — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 18, 2018

—

Photo: Interscrope/Dreamville, Getty