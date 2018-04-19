Fabolous Asks For Delay In Emily B Domestic Violence Case

Fabolous has been business as usual on his social media channels, despite a domestic violence case looming over him. The Brooklyn rapper was supposed to be in court yesterday (April 18), but his lawyer basically asked for more time to deal with the aforementioned case. Reports Bossip:

The Brooklyn rapper was supposed to go in front of a judge Wednesday for his first appearance on charges of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats. But his lawyer asked the court for a delay at the last minute, but didn’t give a reason why, Bergen County, NJ Superior Court officials confirmed to BOSSIP.

The judge apparently agreed, and gave the “Throw It In The Bag” rapper a three week reprieve, and he’s now scheduled to return in mid-May.

Last month, Fab was arrested for aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, with each charge carrying a 3 to 5-year prison sentence.

Fab allegedly hit his baby mama Emily B in the face hard enough to knock out two front teeth. People are still waiting on an explanation, besides a cryptic snapchat.

Photo: WENN.com