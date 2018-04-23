Former Wu-Tang Producer 4th Disciple Sues RZA For Unpaid Royalties

Wu-Tang’s name continues to be embroiled in legal problems. A former producer is claiming he was cheated for over half a million dollars.

Longtime collaborator 4th Disciple has filed a lawsuit against RZA and his brother Divine for unpaid monies dating back to the early 1990’s. The beatsmith alleges he signed a production and publishing deal with the Wu-Tang Productions executives but has not been fairly compensated.

According to the paperwork filed at the New York County Clerk office, his work was owned by Diggs Family Music, Inc. but the company had agreed to pay “50 percent of mechanical royalties, 50 percent of synchronization income, and 50 percent of other income.” He states he yet to receive any payments or receive any accounting statements.

Disciple has produced several Wu classics including “The City”, “A Better Tomorrow”, “Older Gods” and “Impossible”. He is also a member of Killa Army where he produced most of their music.

His lawyer Kevon Glickman gave a statement to AllHipHop.com. “We reached out several times to RZA and his brother Mitchell, through their longtime attorney, and they refused to address the situation. Its a shame that with all of the success of the Wu Franchise, it will take a lawsuit to force the Diggs brothers to face their contractual responsibilities”

You can view the legal filing below.

651860 2018 Selwyn Bougard v Robert F Diggs Et Al COMPLAINT 2 by Anonymous DBqv4dV on Scribd

—

Via Vibe

Photo: WENN.com