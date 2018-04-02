RZA Tried To Buy Back Wu-Tang Clan Album From Martin Shkreli

The hunt for Once Upon a Time in Shaolin continues. RZA has attempted to buy back the album, but was denied.

In the ongoing saga of the precious one of one LP that the group may have or may not have known they were making takes another weird turn. Apparently Bobby Digital tried to purchase it back when pharma punk Martin Shkreli put the project for sale on Ebay.

The Abbott told Rolling Stone magazine that he hopped at the opportunity but was shut down. “I’ve actually tried to get it back but the paperwork and the contract stops me from getting it back. When [Shkreli] put it on eBay, the first thing I did was call my lawyer, and I was like, ‘Yo, let’s go.’ And they said, ‘All right, check with your contract.’ And it’s no, you can’t do it. Ain’t that a b*tch?” he reasoned.

The U.S. Government ordered that the former pharmaceuticals CEO forfeit over seven million dollars worth of his assets which includes the mythical double LP. Even if the lady liberty changed her mind it is stipulated that Shkreli could not sell the album for another 88 years as per the agreement he originally signed with the auction house.

Whether or not it ever makes it back to the hands of The Wu, RZA is pleased with how Shaolin has gained a legendary status. “It’s kind of crazy. The record has become an entity, very different from a lot of albums. It’s like the Mona Lisa. It’s got its own folklore, and that’s what me and [co-producer] Cilvaringz wanted.”

Martin Shkreli is currently serving seven years for security fraud and conspiracy.

Via Billboard Magazine

Photo: WENN.com