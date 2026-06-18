Actor & Comedian Faizon Love Arrested In Florida

Faizon Love is currently being held in a Florida jail without bond after being booked on two contempt-of-court charges. Additional reports say that Faizon Love’s arrest may be connected to a paternity case, but that hasn’t been publicly confirmed.

TMZ reports that Faizon Love, 58, was arrested on June 16 in Hillsborough County, Florida. He was eventually moved to a Tampa jail after charges were put through. PEOPLE reports that a woman named Tiffany Lee filed to reopen a declaration-of-paternity case on June 11, with Love’s name mentioned in the filing.

Love, currently a resident of California, has starred in several films and television shows, including Friday, Elf, and Couples Retreat on both the big screen and television. In the world of television, Love has been prolific, starring in shows such as The Upshaws, That’s So Raven, My Name Is Earl, and Black-Ish, among several other series.

A court date for Faizon Love was not shared by either outlet.

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