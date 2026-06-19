Nike’s New Air Force 1 Low Pays Homage To The New York Knicks

The Nike Air Force 1 and New York City go together like a chopped cheese and an Arizona. One is a sneaker icon. The other is the city that helped turn it into a cultural institution. Now Nike is bringing two New York staples together with a new Air Force 1 Low colorway that pays homage to the New York Knicks.

According to Hypebeast, Nike’s latest Air Force 1 Low arrives dressed in a crisp white leather build with unmistakable Knicks colors woven throughout the design. Blue Swooshes provide the first pop, while orange accents on the tongue, heel, and outsole bring the orange-and-blue theme home. The result is a clean, wearable take on a color palette every New Yorker instantly recognizes. For Knicks fans, the timing couldn’t be better.

The franchise’s orange-and-blue colors have become one of the most recognizable combinations in sports, representing generations of basketball memories from Madison Square Garden. Whether you grew up watching Patrick Ewing battle in the paint, lived through the Allan Houston era, celebrated the Linsanity run, or have been locked into the current resurgence, the colors instantly connect with New Yorkers. The bigger story, however, might be the silhouette itself.

Few sneakers have a stronger connection to New York City than the Air Force 1. Originally introduced by Nike in 1982 as a basketball shoe, the model eventually took on a life of its own in the five boroughs. New Yorkers embraced the sneaker unlike anywhere else in the world, helping transform it from a performance basketball shoe into a streetwear staple. Over the decades, the Air Force 1 became known by many names throughout the city, including “Uptowns,” a nod to the shoe’s popularity in Harlem and Upper Manhattan. Crisp white pairs became a badge of honor, while special editions and limited releases helped fuel sneaker culture long before raffles and SNKRS apps became the norm.

That’s what makes this release feel like such a natural fit. The Knicks represent one of New York’s most beloved sports franchises. The Air Force 1 represents one of New York’s most beloved sneakers. Bringing the two together feels less like a collaboration and more like a celebration of the city itself. And if we’re being honest, that’s why this pair matters. There are countless team-inspired sneakers released every year, but very few carry the cultural weight of a Knicks-themed Air Force 1. For New Yorkers, both icons have been woven into the fabric of the city for decades.

No official release date has been announced yet, but if history is any indication, Knicks fans and sneakerheads alike will be looking to add these to the rotation the moment they hit shelves. One thing is certain: orange and blue never looked more at home on a pair of Uptowns.