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Knicks Fans Are Flocking To Get Team Tattoos Prior To The NBA Finals

Published on May 29, 2026
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Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

For the first time in 27 years the New York Knicks are back in the NBA Finals. Although the team’s chances of winning the chip still remain slim as they await the juggernaut that will emerge out of the Western Conference Finals, y’all can’t tell Knick fans nothing as they drape themselves in orange and blue pride… for life!

According to the Gothamist, New Yorkers are so captivated by the current Knicks fandom that’s engulfing the Big Apple that they’re flocking to tattoo parlors to have Knicks logos inked on their bodies to carry that allegiance for the rest of their lives.

Y’all know things were bad for the franchise for a while if a simple NBA Finals appearance is enough for New Yorkers to finally get a Knicks tattoo after decades of irrelevance and disappointment.

Still, New Yorkers seem sure that this is “the year” that the Knicks will finally bring home that elusive Larry O’Brien Championship trophy and truth be told, this is the best shot the Knicks have had at chip since the gritty ’94 team made it to the Finals behind Patrick Ewing and company (we lost though).

Per the Gothamist:

“It’s happening,” said Esteban Caasi, who runs this Elizabeth Street tattoo studio. “ People really have a lot of faith in the Knicks this year.”

Caasi said most of the Knicks tattoo requests he’s getting are for the classic logo, either in black and white or orange and blue.

Caasi shaved a spot on Mujica’s right calf and applied a stencil. Mujica said this year’s Knicks were a “team of destiny.”

He waxed poetic about the team’s idiosyncratic cast of characters as Caasi fired up his tattoo machine. There’s Brunson, “Captain Clutch,” the team leader. There’s 7-foot center Karl Anthony Towns, aka “Big Bodega KAT.” There’s OG Anunoby, who’s a defensive brick wall, and Josh Hart, who flies in for rebounds like a rocket-fueled energizer bunny.

While it’s one thing to get a Knicks tattoo at this time, some people are going the extra mile and already getting Knicks “NBA Champions” tats and while we hope this doesn’t jinx their chances, you have to love the delusional faith these fans have been carrying all these years.

We hope they don’t charge him extra if he has to go back and have “Eastern Conference” squeezed in there should the Knicks lose in the Finals. Just sayin.

Do y’all think the Knicks have a chance to win the NBA Finals or are people jumping the gun? Let us know in the comments section below.

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