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Tay Keith’s Loved Ones Break Silence With Statement

Tay Keith’s Loved Ones Break Silence With Statement After His Passing

Following the untimely passing of Tay Keith, Hip-Hop continues to mourn the loss of one of the genre’s best producers.

Published on June 22, 2026
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Following the untimely passing of Tay Keith, Hip-Hop continues to mourn the loss of one of the genre’s best producers.

The family of BryTavious “Tay Keith” Chambers released a statement honoring his legacy, highlighting not only his impact on music but also the lives he touched away from the spotlight.

“It’s with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of BryTavious ‘Tay Keith’ Chambers. BryTavious was a visionary producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural force whose work helped define the sound of a generation. From Memphis to the global stage, he shaped countless hit records and left a lasting mark on music and culture.”

While fans knew him as Tay Keith, the producer behind some of the biggest Hip-Hop records of the past decade, his family remembered him as a son, friend and loved one.

“While the world knew him as Tay Keith, his family knew him as BryTavious, a source of love, strength, laughter, and guidance. We take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through the music he created, the opportunities he provided, and the lives he touched.”

Keith’s catalog includes chart-topping hits such as Drake’s “God’s Plan,” BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive,” and Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE.” Throughout his career, he collaborated with some of music’s biggest stars, including Drake, Beyoncé, Eminem, Future, 21 Savage and Lil Baby.

Among those publicly mourning his passing was frequent collaborator Sexyy Red, who shared a tribute on social media.

“BLOOD IN BLOOD OUT WE BROTHERS BUT NOT RELATED, I LOVE YOU BRUDDAAA STILL DA BEST DUO US 5LIFE.”

Prior to Keith’s passing, the producer had filed a lawsuit against Sexyy Red’s label, alleging he had not been properly compensated for several songs he helped created.

According to Dameka Davis, an attorney for Rebel Music, the label and Keith’s representative were nearing a resolution before his death.

“I’ve worked closely with the legal counsel and team for Tay Keith to finalize the royalty agreement to fully compensate him for his valuable contributions as a musical collaborator with Sexyy, in fact, we were in the final stages of getting Tay Keith fully compensated before his shocking passing this week. We are expediting finishing this work with Tay Keith’s attorney in order for full payment to be made to his estate as soon as possible.”

One of the songs at the center of the dispute, “Pound Town,” marked Tay Keith’s first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 66.

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