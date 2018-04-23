R. Kelly Wants To Rehab Image With New Team, Considering “Comeback Campaign”

R. Kelly looks to be preparing an end to all the chatter surrounding him and wants to launch a “comeback campaign” complete with a new team. The Blast exclusively reports that the beleaguered R&B singer is looking to rebuild his team and image despite the recent flurry of allegations and portions of his inner circle bolting on him amid the scandals.

The Blast writes:

Sources close to the situation tell The Blast Kelly’s inner circle is trying extremely hard to re-build his team after his lawyer, publicist and assistant all bailed. We’re told the plan is to find a group that can help give the “Trapped in the Closet” singer a “comeback campaign.”

Kelly has been the subject of alleged sexual assault and misconduct crimes for years, but now a recent documentary by the BBC, “R. Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes,” examines the allegations of a sex cult where the singer allegedly held women against their will. His team did not give any specific reasons for leaving, but reportedly all split in the wake of the documentary airing.

We’re told the remnants of Kelly’s inner circle have already contacted many top names in celebrity crisis public relations, including 5WPR in NYC and Sitrick And Company in L.A., looking for help and guidance on how to navigate the new scandal. However, we’re told both firms turned down the opportunity to represent Kelly as a client.

Good luck to the PR firm that decides to take Kelly on as a client. They have a lot of work cut out for them.

—

Photo: Getty